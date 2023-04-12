NM Girls Second at Ruth Ahrens Relays

MARENGO – In what may be the prelude to the South Iowa Cedar League track meet, Montezuma and North Mahaska battled for the team title Monday at the Ruth Ahrens Relays in Marengo. Iowa Valley hosted the annual meet which included seven SICL teams plus PCM. Montezuma won the meet with 147 points while NM was second with 139. Sigourney was distant third with 68.

The effort brought a smile to the face of NM coach Amy Griffin.

“The girls ran very well, and we had a lot of personal bests in both field events and running events,” said Griffin. “I am very proud of the effort the girls put in last night and look forward to Eddyville on Thursday.”

Hannah Wernli and Emmerson Jedlicka paced North Mahaska accumulating 16 points each. The Warhawks won five events and scored double in four events, three of them in the field events. Sydney Andersen and Regan Grewe went one-two in the shot out. Andersen threw 33-feet 11-inches while Grewe was close behind at 33-4. Jayden Hiner and Ava Huffman picked up second and fifth in the high jump with Hiner going over the bar at 4-10. Huffman had a jump of 4-6.

Aly Steil won the 800 meters in 2 minutes 39.6 seconds and teammate Abby Van Weelden was sixth in 2:55.41. Wernli and Breckyn Schilling snagged the last double for NM in the long jump. Wernli had a leap of 15-5.5 and Schilling jumped 15-4.

Kayla Readshaw won the 400 meters in 1:07.32 and Wernli won the 100 hurdles in 17.62. Jedlicka took second in the two distance races. She covered the 3,000 meters in 13:33.53 and 1,500 in 5:44.63.

In the relays, North Mahaska took the top spot in the shuttle hurdle in 1:17.27. They earned second in the 400 relay (56.09), 1,600 relay (4:30.72) and the 3,200 relay in 11:36.90. The sprint medley and distant medley teams placed third. No runners were listed for the relays on the final result sheet.

North Mahaska will run Thursday at the always competitive EBF Relays at Eddyville.

Team Scores: 1. Montezuma 147, 2. North Mahaska 139, 3. Sigourney 68, 4. English Valleys 61, 5. Iowa Valley 57, 6. Belle Plaine 54, 7. HLV 34, 8. PCM 2.