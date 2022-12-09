NM Girls Roll Past BGM

BROOKLYN – North Mahaska dominated the boards Tuesday night at BGM and doubled up the Bears with a 67-34 victory. The Warhawks grabbed 40 rebounds to 21 for the host Bears in the South Iowa Cedar League victory.

North Mahaska’s youth continues to shine. Sophomores Breckyn Schilling and Regan Grewe each hit double figures in scoring. Schilling finished with 21 and Grewe scored 14. It was stairstep scoring from there. Libby Hargis chipped in eight points with nine rebounds and blocked a shot while Jessica Castaneda added seven points and six boards, and Sam Van Weelden had six points and three assists.

Kayla Readshaw did not score but doled out five assists. NM outshot BGM at the foul line hitting 10-of-15 while the Bears hit just 5-of-19.

Laila Morrison led BGM with nine points and Karagyn Minneart had eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

North Mahaska (3-1, 2-0) hosts Lynnville-Sully Friday.