NM Girls 2-2 at Own Invite

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska girls hosted Southeast Polk, Cardinal, Oskaloosa and Pleasantville in a quadrangular Thursday. North Mahaska defeated Oskaloosa 46-18 and Pleasantville 36-12 while falling to Cardinal 47-30 and SEP 48-24.

Macie Little went 4-0 on the night at 130 pounds with three pins all under one minute. She received on forfeit. She pinned Cardinal’s Autumn Sertterh in 55 seconds; Pleasantville’s Nya Pearson in 55 seconds and Southeast Polk’s Isabella Schelker in 48 seconds.

Lilly Briggs at 110 pounds also went 4-0 with a forfeit, two pins and a major decision. In her match with Cardinal’s Malery McFarland, Briggs won by pin in 3:14. Alyssa Sheets of Oskaloosa took her the distance with Briggs winning 18-10. Emmerson Powell of Southeast Polk was a victim in 4:19. Briggs received a forfeit against Pleasantville.

Madison Davis finished 3-1 on the night with three forfeits. On the night NM wrestlers received a dozen forfeits.

The girls are back in action Monday at Pekin and Friday at Ottumwa.

