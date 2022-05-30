NM Falls at L-S

SULLY – Lynnville-Sully scored in all but one inning Friday to score a 13-3 victory over North Mahaska. NM gave up 13 free bases on walks or hit batsmen that aided the Hawk win.

North Mahaska collected eight hits in the game. Sam Terpstra and Jaydyn Steil each hit two singles and Dodge Duke hit a double. Drake Hall earned the team’s only RBI.

Nash Smith took the loss for North Mahaska allowing eight runs on three hits, five walks, and a hit batsman with three strikeouts. Hall threw 1 2/3 innings with five runs on no hits, four walks and three hit batters.

Lannon Montgomery had two RBIs for L-S on a single. Lucas Sieck was the winner with two runs on four hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.