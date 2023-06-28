NM Boys Top BGM

BROOKLYN – North Mahaska scored three runs in the top of the seventh then held off a rally by BGM in the bottom of the inning to secure the South Iowa Cedar League baseball victory. North Mahaska outhit the host Bears 10-8.

It was not until the seventh inning that either team scored more than a single run. BGM scored one in the bottom of the first then NM added singletons in the second and third. The Bears tied the game in the fourth and they both scored a run in the fifth. North Mahaska added another in the sixth before the three-run explosion.

Sophomore Jack Kelderman hit a pair of singles for the only multiple hit effort by the Warhawks. Another sophomore, Hunter Wernli and freshman Jaxon Van Der Veer each drove in two runs.

Junior Nolan Andersen took the mound win going six innings allowing three runs on two hits, four walks and nine strikeouts. Junior Nate Sampson tossed the seventh inning yielding two tuns on three hits and a hit batsman. He struck out one.

North Mahaska hosts Colfax-Mingo Monday before beginning Class 1A tourney play at Moravia on Saturday.