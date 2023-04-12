NM Boys Second at IV

MARENGO – Andy Knockel accounted for 17 of North Mahaska’s points at the boy’s version of the Ruth Ahrens Relays at Marengo Tuesday. BCLUW won the meet with 126 points with North Mahaska heading a list of seven South Iowa Cedar League schools with 100.5. Belle Plaine placed third with 90 points.

Knockel tied for first in the 200 meters, anchored the 1,600-meter relay team to first, was a member of the third place sprint medley team and took fourth in the 100. He covered the 200 in a tie with BCLUW’s Tyler Bracy in 23.9 seconds and anchored the relay team of Nate Sampson, Asher DeBoef, and Lane Harmon to first in 3:43.30. Knockel ran the third leg of the sprint medley behind Gage Ries and Hunter Wernli, then handed off to Kaleb Stout for the anchor leg. The team finished third in 1:43.78.

North Mahaska had four double placings in the meet. Brayden Veiseth won the 1,600 meters in 4:49.35 while Ben Yang was fourth in 5:29.6. Lucas Nunnikhoven placed first in the long jump with a leap of 19-feet 7-inches and Stout jumped 18-5 for fifth place.

Max Reed was involved in a pair of doubles taking third in the 110 hurdles in 19.19 while Clay Thompson grabbed fourth in 19.52. Reed and Thompson went fourth and sixth in the 400 hurdles respectively. Reed ran 1:05.8 while Thompson clocked a 1:10.22.

North Mahaska’s other top finish was in the 3,200-meter relay when the team of Harmon, DeBoef. Veiseth and Yang covered the course in 8:43.13.

North Mahaska will run Tuesday at BGM.

Team scores: 1. BCLUW 126, 2. North Mahaska 100.5, 3. Belle Plaine 90, 4. Iowa Valley 87.5, 5. BGM 66.5, 6. English Valleys 57, 7. Sigourney 29, 8. HLV 26.5.