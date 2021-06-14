NM Boys Pick Up SICL Wins

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska’s baseball teams picked up two more wins this past week in South Iowa Cedar League play. The Warhawks topped HLV 8-3, then defeated Iowa Valley 7-1. NM finds themselves in fourth place in the league standings.

North Mahaska opened the game with two runs but saw HLV tie it in the bottom of the first. The Warhawks added two more in the second and insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings. They hit four doubles with junior Jayden Stout hitting two. Junior Sam Terpstra hit a single and double to drive in two runs. Sophomore Nash Smith hit a single with two RBIs.

Seniors Ty Kelderman, Blake Readshaw and Dylan Klinker each stole a base. Kelderman picked up the victory on the mound allowing two runs on five hits and four walks. He struck out seven. Junior Dodge Duke tossed two innings yielding a run, hit and a walk. He struck out one.

At Iowa Valley, NM scored in every inning but the second and the fifth. Iowa Valley scored its lone run in the bottom of the third.

Junior Jaydyn Steil ripped two singles and a double to drive in two runs. Smith was credited with three singles.

Readshaw earned the mound win going the distance striking out seven, hitting a batter and walking five. He allowed just three hits.