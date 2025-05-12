NM Boys, Girls Run at Newton

May 10, 2025

NEWTON – North Mahaska competed at Newton on Friday as they tune-up for next week’s state track qualifier. Newton dominated both divisions winning the boys with 217 points to 127 by Lynnville-Sully, and the girls 211-111, also over L-S. NM boys finished sixth while the girls placed third.

Max Reed and Jeb Goemaat had the highest placings for the boys taking third in the 100 hurdles and 400 meters respectively. Reed ran the hurdles in 17.71 seconds while Goemaat covered the distance in 55.41 seconds. Reed also notched a fifth place in the 400 hurdles in 1:11.37.

Axl Patterson picked up a fourth place in the 1,600 in 5:08.26. William Cox placed seventh in the 200 meters in 24.79 and eighth in the 100 in 12.44.

Nolan Schock, Jackson Doak, Patterson and Bronson Edwards-Hinton ran sixth in the 800-meter relay in 1:48.22.

Nataliya Linder continued her marvelous sophomore track season winning three individual events and scoring 30 points for the Warhawks. She remains unbeaten in the long jump after scoring a 16-feet, 9-inch leap Thursday. She won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:09.73 then won the 400 in 1:03.24. Her teammate Aly Steil was second in the event in 1:03.79.

Ava Huffman scored a runnerup spot in the 800 meters in 2:35.13. Emmerson Jedlicka ran third in the 3,000 in 11:9.08. Jayden Hiner tied for fourth in the high jump with Colfax-Mingo’s Claire Hunsberger. Both girls went over the bar at 4-8.

Addison Terpstra, Kieren Perez, Alivia Schock and Aly Steil won the sprint medley relay in 1:58.0, and Terpstra and Schock teamed with Olivia Ridgeway and Macie Little to take second in the 800-meter relay in 1:56.20.

Ava Huffman, Amber Knockel, Abby Van Weelden and Allie Veiseth took second in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:43.36. The 1,600-meter relay team of Knockel, Veiseth, Van Weelden and Schock ran third in 4:37.91.

Linder, Terpstra, Ridgeway and Perez placed fourth in the 400-meter relay with a time of 53.36. Ridgeway, Schock, Veiseth and Van Weelden covered the distance medley in 5:09.34 for fourth place.

North Mahaska will close out the regular season Monday at Lynnville-Sully. On Thursday they will return to Sully for the Class 1A district meet to vie for one of 24 spots in each event at the state meet at Drake the next week.