NM Boys Girls Face Ranked Teams

WILLIAMSBURG – North Mahaska’s varsity cross country teams faced a load of ranked teams Tuesday at the Williamsburg meet held at the Williamsburg Sports Complex. The girls team race included five ranked teams while the boys was loaded with 10. The NM boys placed 13th out of 17 teams. North Mahaska girls did not have enough runners for a team score.

Pella boys, the No. 2 team in Class 3A, won the meet with 41 points. NM accumulated 393. Other ranked teams included in Class 3A, No. 4 Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 5. Carlisle, 9. Solon, 15. South Tama. From Class 2A, No. 6 Williamsburg, 14th Tipton, 15. Williamsburg and 17. Pella Christian. No. 17 Danville is the lone ranked team from Class 1A.

Pella’s Canaan Dunham won the boys’ race in 15 minutes 59.47 seconds. Veiseth ran 43rd in 18:03.23. Ben Yang placed 66th in 19:09.92, Maddox Wynja was 91st in 21:09.03, Clay Thompson was 95th in 21:38.14 and Kincaid Mitchell was 98th in 22:25.37.

Emmerson Jedlicka led the NM girls with a 15th place finish in 21:02.38 in a field of give ranked teams. Maya Bergstrom of Carlisle won the race in 19:44.11. Top ranked in Class 3A Pella, No. 3 Mount Vernon-Lisbon and sixth ranked Solon. Class 2A representatives were No. 5 Tipton and No. 18 Williamsburg.

Other NM runners included Alivia Schock 25:13.09, Ava Huffman was 88th in 26:47.99 and Breckyn Schilling was 89th in 26:52.78.

Junior high girls were paced by Mallory Schippers with an eighth place finish in 9:45.84. Channing Becker of Williamsburg won the race in 8:53.05. Addy Jedlicka placed 12th in 9:53.56, Trinity McKee took 30th in 10:45.49 and Jade DeBoef was 90th in 13:21.83.

Cain Grandia placed 47th in 11:03.08. He was the lone male runner.

The team will run at Kalona Monday in a meet hosted by Hillcrest Academy.