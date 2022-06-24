NM Boys Fall to Lynnville-Sully

NEW SHARON – Lynnville-Sully scored five runs in the second and fourth innings Wednesday and pounded out 17 hits in a 14-5 South Iowa Cedar League baseball contest in New Sharon.

North Mahaska (11-7) led by one after the first inning only to see the visiting Hawks put up their first five runs. North Mahaska tied the game with four in the bottom of the third, then the Hawks scored five more and added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Sam Terpstra hit a three-run double as North Mahaska was limited to three hits on the night. Jayden Stout hit a single with an RBI and Nate Sampson hit the other single. Nash Smith was credited with an RBI.

Conner Matson had the big bat for Lynnville-Sully (17-2). He hit two singles and a homerun to drive in four runs. Lannon Montgomery, Bryce Richards and Owen Norrish each had three hits.

Maston was the winner off the hill going six innings. He allowed five runs, three earned on six walks and nine strikeouts. Montgomery tossed the final frame hitting a batter and striking out one.

Drake Hall took the loss for North Mahaska. He threw 3 1/3 innings giving up 10 runs, nine earned on 11 hits, a walk and three hit batsmen. He struck out one. Three other players pitched for the Warhawks combining for four runs, three earned on seven hits, three walks, two hit batsmen and one strikeout.