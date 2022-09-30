NM Boys 14th in State XC Rankings

North Mahaska’s boy’s cross country team continues to be ranked in the top 20 in Class 1A according to the Iowa Track Coaches Association. The team had been as high as ninth and had slipped to 10th in the rankings released last week.

The team has been placing runners in the top 10 in many races. Tuesday the team placed 14th at Williamsburg while racing against the teams of Pella, Waterloo East, Pella Christian and several South Iowa Cedar league teams. Pella won the meet with 42 points and NM had 285.

Asher DeBoef paced the Warhawks in 40th with a time of 18 minutes 25.77 seconds. Brayden Veiseth was 43rd in 18:29.37; Nate Sampson was 54th in 18:48.11. Ben Yang was 71st in 20:06.13 and Clay Thompson was 77th in 21:35.09. Andy Knockel placed 81st in 21:51.61.

In the high school girls race at Williamsburg, Aly Steil was 41st overall with a time of 22:45.18. Lourdes Marsh of Mount Vernon-Lisbon won the meet in 18:41.42. Vanessa Murphy placed 93rd overall for the Warhawks in 35:26.65.

The best overall finish for the Warhawks came in the middle school boys when Maddox Wynja placed second in 9:11.51, just 10 seconds behind Colin Reed of Williamsburg. Cain Grandia placed 54th in 11:36.18.