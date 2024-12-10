NM Archers Open Season at EBF

EDDYVILLE – North Mahaska’s archery team opened the season Saturday at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. High school team placed second in Bullseye and 3D while the junior archers were fourth in both.

Senior Stacia Dunnick placed first overall in Bullseye with a total score of 284 including 18 tens. She was first out of 123 female archers. Junior Jacob Held was first out of 158 boys with a score of 277. Morgan Schippers placed third in high school girls with a score of 275.

Senior Anna Van RysWyk and Schippers each scored 279 in 3D, but Schippers took first having shot 17 tens to 15 for Van RysWyk. They both shot a perfect 50-point round.

In junior high 3D, Liam Groenenboom led NM with a 251. Kasen Barnes was second with a 249. Barnes led the JH team in Bullseye with a 262, Groenenboom was second with 246.