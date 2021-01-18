NM Archers Compete Twice

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska’s archery team has been busy since returning to school after the holiday break. They traveled to Cardinal of Eldon Jan. 9 then hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont this past Saturday.

The teams compete in block and 3D at the meets. Junior Jaylin Vander Wiel and sophomore Caitlyn Sanders led NM at Cardinal in block with scores of 279. Vander Wiel scored 16 tens and eight nines while Sanders tallied 12 tens and 13 nines. NM archers accumulated a total of 75 tens.

In the 3D contest, NM archers accumulated 56 tens and 51 nines in scoring 1,552 points. Vander Wiel and Sanders again were the top two. Vander Wiel had a score of 270 while Sanders scored 262.

North Mahaska’s Middle School Division had a score of 2,668 at Cardinal. Eight graders Emma Vertz with a 265 and Colton Vander Wiel with a 264 paced the team. The team scored 50 tens and 87 nines in the meet.

The Warhawk archers hosted EBF in a dual Jan. 16. Morgan Hudson led the way with a 263 and Caitlyn Sanders scored a 256. Hudson and Sanders each scored eight tens. Hudson scored a dozen nines.

Hudson also led the 3D scoring with 249. Bryant Playle and Sanders were close behind with scores of 245. As a team, NM had a team score of 1429 scoring 28 tens and 54 nines.

In the junior high division, Mason Fowler led the team with a 260. Stacia Dunnick was clos behind with a 258 and Colton Vander Wiel earned a 255. The team scored 42 tens and 80 nines in the meet. The Warhawks tallied 2,707 as a team.

In the 3D meet, the Warhawks scored 1,400. Emma Vertz led with a 243 and Vander Wiel was second with a 237. The team earned 29 tens and 28 nines.

Meet Results

NM Block score at Cardinal

Jaylin Vander Wiel 279; Caitlyn Sanders 279; Bryant Playle 263; Morgan Hudson 263; Gage Shaw 261; Alijah Romick 258; Ellexa Castenada 234; Olivia Shipley 234; Cole Ferguson 216.

NM 3D results

Team score: 1552. Vander Wiel 270; Sanders 262; Hudson 259; Playle 256; Romick 255; Shaw 250. Other archers scores: Castenada 205; Shipley 197; Ferguson 165.

Middle school results at Cardinal

Emma Vertz 265; Colton Vander Wiel 264; Stacia Dunnick 244; Anna Van RysWyk 243; Mason Fowler 242; Emma Cooper 235; Dylan Van Weelden 231; Courtney Sanders 218; Cory Goemaat 193; Draven Followill 185; Robert Coster 175; Odiya Menefee 173. Also competing, Alexa Llanes 139 and Olivia Castenada 121.

NM Block v. EBF

Hudson 263; Sanders 256; Spencer Held 249; Playle 246; Vander Wiel 245; Romick 241; Ferguson 209; Shipley 209; Castenada 194.

3D Results

Team: 1429. Hudson 249; Playle 245; Sanders 245; Shipley 235; Vander Wiel 228; Held 227. Other archers: Romick 217; Ferguson 194; Castenada 169.

Middle school

Team: 2707. Fowler 260; 258; Vander Wiel 255; Vertz 243; Van Weelden 241; Van RysWyk 233; Cooper 228; Menefee 212; Coster 206; Sanders 205; Morgan Schippers; Goemaat 171. Other archers: Jacob Held 136; Followill 134; Llanes 121; Castenada 93.

3D Results

Team: 1400. Vertz 243; Vander Wiel 237; Fowler 237; Dunnick 230; Van RysWyk 228; Schippers 225. Other scores: Sanders 214; Menefee 212; Van Weelden 209; Cooper 180; Coster 172; Llanes 161; Goemaat 141; Held 114; Castenada 85; Followill 84.