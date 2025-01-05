NM 1-3 at EBF Duals

EDDYVILLE – North Mahaska was the one Class 1A school to compete at the Eddyville Duals on Saturday but saw solid competition in the first meet following the holiday break. North Mahaska defeated Mediapolis 58-21 and fell to Atlantic, 52-25; Columbus-Winfield-Mt. Union, 44-31; and Des Moines East, 39-33.

Four wrestlers went undefeated on the day. Aydan Groom at 132, Ryan Groom at 144 and Chance Angle at 215 each went 4-0, while Joel DeJong was 2-0 at 138.

Aydan Groom opened the day with a pin of Atlantic’s Carter Hadley in 1 minutes 9 seconds. He then pinned Dante Orozco in of CWMU in 1:59. Gabriel Flores of Des Moines East fell to Groom in 3:26 and then pinned Mediapolis’s Marshall Garrison in seven seconds.

Joel DeJong split time at 138 with Luke Reed. DeJong won a 12-2 major decision over CWMU’s Bowen Thomson and scored a 7-4 decision over Camron Bennett of DM East. Reed’s lone win came via forfeit.

Ryan Groom continued his winning ways with a 12-2 major decision over Kalvin Hayes of Atlantic. He picked up a forfeit against CWMU and pinned East’s Dorian Hilson in 3:48. Mason Johnson of Mediapolis lost by technical fall 17-0.

Chance Angle was the other undefeated wrestler opening with a decision of Atlantic’s Travin Thomas, 6-2. Angle pinned Ronaldo Villegas of CWMU in 57 seconds and pinned East’s Wesley Jordan in 3:36. Angle finished the day pinning Michael Rolling of Mediapolis in 2:07.

Four other Warhawk wrestlers went 2-2 on the day. Hunter Wernli at 150 won 8-3 over CWMU’s Alex Venzor and pinned Labe Rigdon of Mediapolis in 1:46.

Chris Long, wrestling at 57, defeated wrestler from the same two schools as Wernli. Long pinned Mario Perez in 3:06 and Landon Stewart in 3:52.

Gage Reis pinned Roland Hinman of Atlantic in 1:42 and Daveon Davis of DM East in 4:16.

Nolan Schock at 190 also finished the day even pinning East’s Dalton Rainey in 1:24 and defeating Branson Mosley of Mediapolis by tech fall 17-2.