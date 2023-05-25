Nine Tabbed as Scholar-Athletes

Oskaloosa–Nine members of the William Penn softball team were honored for their excellence in the classroom as they were named 2022-2023 NAIA Scholar-Athletes Wednesday.

Sara Branson (Jr., Lone Tree, Iowa, Exercise Science) leads the group with a 3.97 Grade Point Average entering the spring, while Abby Wilson (Sr., Calgary, Alberta, Biology) is next at 3.93.

Caitlyn Foster (So., Livermore, Calif., Elementary Education), at 3.80, headlines the rest of the group that also includes Chelsey Huff (So., Douds, Iowa, Exercise Science) (3.76), Sarah Gallivan (Sr., Round Lake, Ill., Secondary Education) (3.72), Rebecca Warren (So., Las Vegas, Nev., Nursing) (3.72), Kiana Young (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Exercise Science) (3.70), Shiloh Cunningham (Sr., Lynnville, Iowa, Biology) (3.65), and Charley Geguzis (Jr., Williamsburg, Iowa, Business Management) (3.58).

The award is the third for Cunningham, while Branson, Gallivan, Wilson, and Young are all picking up their second laurels. Foster, Geguzus, Huff, and Warren are all first-time recipients.

A total of 1,131 softball players from within the NAIA were awarded the laurel.

To be eligible for the award, athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale, have attended the nominating institution for one full year prior to nomination, and must appear on the sport’s eligibility paperwork.