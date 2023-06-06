NEW RESOURCE FOR IOWANS TO LEARN ABOUT EMERGING DRUGS

June 6, 2023

DES MOINES, IOWA – The Iowa Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) unveiled a new website to educate Iowans about emerging substances for which there may be little or no regulation, such as Xylazine and Kratom. The new online resource also highlights the dangers of evolving illicit substances like fentanyl, counterfeit pills, and highly potent marijuana products.



The Iowa Emerging Drugs in Iowa website provides educational information about newer or changing substances marketed for consumption in Iowa. This may include substances, products, delivery systems, or related developments for which current regulatory action or scientific consensus does not exist, or is not clear or readily available. This site also provides resources for those in need of help.



“The Emerging Drugs website identifies new, evolving and lesser-known products and product delivery systems to help Iowa parents, caregivers and others prevent youth substance use,” said ODCP Director Dale Woolery. “New substances and drug-combinations appear with increasing speed and frequency, and we sometimes have more health and safety questions than answers. The new website shares available factual information to put these products on the Iowa radar, while we learn more about them.”



A recent example of an emerging drug in Iowa is Xylazine. A prescription animal tranquilizer approved for veterinary use only, Xylazine is now being added by some drug traffickers as an adulterant in illicit opioid products that can cause addiction or death. Information about Xylazine can be found on the new Emerging Drugs website, with links to related materials such as an alert from the Iowa Poison Control Center.



Anyone with poison questions or emergencies can contact the Iowa Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222 or http://www.iowapoison.org. Iowans can get help for drug using behaviors or mental health at the Iowa Department of Health and Human Service’s YourLifeIowa.org or by calling the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.

To report suspected illegal drug activity, call local law enforcement or the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement at 800-532-0052 or dneinfo@dps.state.ia.us.