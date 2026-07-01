New Mahaska Health Cardiologist Dr. Kofi Osei Performs First Pacemaker Implementation

Mahaska Health is pleased to welcome Cardiologist and Electrophysiology specialist Dr. Kofi Osei to their Cardiology team.

Since joining Mahaska Health in May 2026, Dr. Osei has reached a significant milestone by performing the hospital’s first pacemaker implantation. Introducing this service at Mahaska Health expands regional access to advanced cardiac care.

Board-certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, Dr. Osei specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions that affect the heart’s electrical system and heartbeat rhythm. His expertise allows Mahaska Health to provide advanced electrophysiology services closer to home, reducing the need for many patients to travel elsewhere for specialized cardiac procedures.

In addition to pacemaker implantation, the Mahaska Health Cardiology team provides implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and other cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs).

Dr. Osei’s expertise will be used to address a wide range of heart therapies such as:

· Heart rhythm care, including AFib

· Heart failure care and long-term symptom management

· Heart Valve and structural heart support

· Pacemaker and ICD management.

“Adding Dr. Osei to our Cardiology team reflects our continued commitment to expanding access to exceptional specialty care,” shared Dr. John Pargulski, Mahaska Health Cardiology Medical Director. “His expertise and experience continues to enhance our services, benefiting our patients and community. We are working together to coordinate care for you and your family.”

To learn more about Cardiology services at Mahaska Health, visit mahaskahealth.org/cardiology or to schedule an appointment, call 641.672.3360.