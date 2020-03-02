National Weather Services Hosts Severe Weather Spotter Trainings

Over 100 individuals attended storm spotter training this past week at the environmental learning center. (photo by Mahaska County Emergency Management)

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The National Weather Service in Des Moines made the trip to Oskaloosa this past week to help educate volunteers on spotting and reporting severe weather.

The hour-long course was hosted at Mahaska County Conservation’s new environmental learning center on Wednesday night.

One-hundred and eight people were in attendance.

The hour-long training session seems to have made it easier for people to fit the training within their schedule. Social media and a renewed interest in severe weather since the Pella tornado have also helped to drive up attendance.

“I actually felt it was very informational for being a shorter class,” said Mahaska County Emergency Manager Jamey Robinson.

Those trained spotters can fill out a form, and get a number from the National Weather Service, and may be called to give an in-person update as to what’s being observed on the ground versus just a radar view.

All of the guests also allowed the Mahaska County Conservation to show off their work on displays, and more.

Posted by on Mar 2 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

         

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News