National Weather Services Hosts Severe Weather Spotter Trainings

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The National Weather Service in Des Moines made the trip to Oskaloosa this past week to help educate volunteers on spotting and reporting severe weather.

The hour-long course was hosted at Mahaska County Conservation’s new environmental learning center on Wednesday night.

One-hundred and eight people were in attendance.

The hour-long training session seems to have made it easier for people to fit the training within their schedule. Social media and a renewed interest in severe weather since the Pella tornado have also helped to drive up attendance.

“I actually felt it was very informational for being a shorter class,” said Mahaska County Emergency Manager Jamey Robinson.

Those trained spotters can fill out a form, and get a number from the National Weather Service, and may be called to give an in-person update as to what’s being observed on the ground versus just a radar view.

All of the guests also allowed the Mahaska County Conservation to show off their work on displays, and more.