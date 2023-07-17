Musical and Agricultural Heritage of Oskaloosa to be Celebrated at 36th Annual Sweet Corn Serenade

(Oskaloosa, Iowa) – The 36th Annual Sweet Corn Serenade is being held on Thursday, July 27 in downtown Oskaloosa. This year’s event includes kids’ activities, food vendors, and a Craft & Vendor Fair starting at 12 pm and going through 9 pm. Starting at 4 pm, hamburgers, beverages, pie, and sweet corn will be served until 9 pm or until it runs out. The hamburgers are being grilled courtesy of the Mahaska County Cattlemen’s Association. Two concerts will be held, the first being the Royce Johns Concert from 4:30-7:30 pm. The Oskaloosa City Band will play in the Bandstand from 8 pm-9 pm.

Food Vendors include Chick-A-Bock Chicken Bowls, Eatery Island, Fat Cow Creamery, Grubby’s Kettle Korn, Honeybee Camper Co, My Eatzz, Sno Biz, Tacos Jalisco, and The Barnyard Tenderloin Xpress. The Children’s Coloring Contest is returning as well, with entries being due by 5 pm on Friday, July 28th. There will be prizes! Other fun events include the Farm Bureau’s Activity Zone (5-8pm), featuring a petting zoo, face painting, wagon rides, a coloring table, and more. Various businesses will be offering creative stations, including Smokey Row’s lotus drink station, ISU Extension Storywalk® (5-8 pm), Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (5:30-7:30 pm), YMCA’s Imagination Blocks (5-8 pm), the Community 1st Train, Lions Club’s Spin art station, a big chair photo op and craft station at the Oskaloosa Public Library, and Red Rock Threshers’ tractor and wagon rides. United Way of Mahaska will be hosting a 9-square game from noon-7 pm.

The food line will be a little different this year. Purchase one meal ticket for a hamburger, an ear of corn, and a drink for $8. Meal order tickets will not be used this year. If you are looking to purchase extra corn or pie only, look for the additional tent that will be located across from the ‘Meal Only’ tent for these food items. Extra corn will be $1 per ear and pie will be $2 per slice. Be sure to bring your cash.