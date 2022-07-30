Musical and Agricultural Heritage of Oskaloosa Celebrated at 35th Annual Sweet Corn Serenade

An Oskaloosa Main Street Press Release

(Oskaloosa, Iowa) – The 35th Annual Sweet Corn Serenade was held on Thursday, July 28 in downtown Oskaloosa. This year’s event included 42 craft + product vendors in the park, 8 food vendors, 1000 hamburgers, 2400 ears of corn, and so much more! “Sweet Corn Serenade is a long-standing tradition in the Oskaloosa community. It is a chance to celebrate our rich musical and agricultural heritage.” said Oskaloosa Main Street Director, Amy Brainard. In addition to vendors and food, Sweet Corn Serenade offered a Kids’ Zone provided by Mahaska County Farm Bureau, Community 1st Train, an Ohana Pedal Pull, musical entertainment provided by Cody Wayne, Royce Johns, and our beloved Oskaloosa City Band. New this year was a downtown community-themed Coloring Wall, a Bags Tournament, Tractor Activities provided by the Red Rock Threshers, Funny Car from Funny Car Chaos/Eddyville Raceway Park, Count the Corn Scavenger Hunt in local businesses, Creative Stations and Activities in and around downtown, and a Coloring Contest to match our new Sweet Corn Serenade photo stand. Near the end of the event, Oskaloosa was announced as an official Iowa Great Place. Be on the lookout for more information about the Great Places designation.

This year’s event was a great success with 4,000+ attendees. Funds raised at Sweet Corn Serenade are used to implement next year’s event. A big thank-you goes to all event volunteers; whether a long-time returning volunteer or new, we appreciate your assistance to help make this a successful event! Oskaloosa Main Street events help to build a bigger sense of community through volunteerism, district business interaction, hands-on activities, and more. “We are humbled by the support of this event in its 35th year. We had beautiful weather, an amazing crowd, and a great showing of pride in our community. We completely sold out of food this year, that is great! We plan to continue this event and add more new things in the future! We hope all attendees enjoyed Sweet Corn Serenade and plan to return in 2023.” said Brainard.