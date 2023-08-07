Musco Renovation & Expansion Reinforces Continuing Commitment to Community

August 3, 2023

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – Musco Lighting has finalized plans for a 74,000 square-foot office renovation and expansion and a new 13,000 square-foot facility shop at its downtown Oskaloosa campus. It will provide space for continued growth and allow global team members and customers to come together to learn, connect, and collaborate.

“We’ve been proud to call Oskaloosa home since Principal Owners Joe Crookham and Myron Gordin started the company in 1976,” shared President and CEO Jeff Rogers. “These investments we’re making are in our team, the community, and our future. The remodel and expansion will give us the updated facilities we need for our growing team, offer dedicated space for interacting and learning, and allow us more opportunities to welcome those who partner with us on innovative solutions.”

Renovation & Expansion Projects

The downtown campus is located on the southwest corner of the Oskaloosa town square. Construction is expected to start this fall on a 50,000 square-foot addition and a 24,000 square-foot renovation. Work is already underway to build a new 13,000 square-foot facility shop at a new location west of South D Street. Construction will begin in late-2024 on a three- floor parking garage to accommodate approximately 400 vehicles. The projects are expected to be completed in late-2025. The plans will be reviewed by the Oskaloosa Planning & Zoning Commission and the City Council in August.

The renovation and expansion will be a multi-million-dollar investment in the Musco team and in the community and the company’s largest investment in facilities to-date. The improvements will feature outdoor green spaces and connectors to the other Musco buildings in downtown Oskaloosa to create a campus feel and functionality. It will also include more and improved meeting and training rooms and open areas to accommodate larger gatherings.

“I’m very proud of the addition and improvements we’re making to our campus,” Rogers shared. “The renovations and the expansion aren’t just about buildings and physical space. It’s a 25-year investment in our home base, our team, and our community.” The building addition will feature a Musco – We Make it Happen Experience Center. It will include nearly 50 years of company history, opportunities to learn about Musco products and services, and stories and experiences that highlight projects and partnerships that make a difference in communities in more than 125 countries around the world.