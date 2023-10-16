Musco Lighting Fall Challenge Washed Out

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The Musco Lighting Fall Challenge scheduled to be contested at the Southern Iowa Speedway this past weekend, October 13 and 14 fell victim to the heavy rains that hit the Oskaloosa area. With the rain outs of both nights of racing the 2023 racing season at the Southern Iowa Speedway has come to a close.

The Southern Iowa Fairboard and the race committee would like to extend a very big Thank You, to all the drivers, crews, fans along with the many area sponsors that continue to support the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds and the weekly racing program. 2023 saw 13 race nights held with 4 nights falling victim to weather cancellations.

Planning for the 2024 racing season is already underway, the season will again kick off in April. In addition to the weekly racing program several special racing events will again be highlighting the 2024 season.