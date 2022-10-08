Musco Lighting Fall Challenge Set At Southern Iowa Speedway

Friday & Saturday, October 14 & 15

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The Southern Iowa Speedway located on the Mahaska County Fairgrounds in Osklaoosa is set to host the annual Musco Lighting Fall Challenge featuring the five classes of race cars that have competed on Wednesday nights throughout the 2022 season. This Friday and Saturday the drivers will have an opportunity to race for a greatly expanded purse at the Mahaska County Monster ½ mile dirt track. Both nights will feature a complete race program including qualifying heats and feature events. Friday night the drivers that raced all year and placed in the final point standings will be awarded their point fund earnings. Both nights will feature festivities for the youngsters with a candy dash being held during intermission on Saturday night.

Friday nights racing action will get underway at 7:15 pm with hot laps followed by the race program. Saturday night will see the start time moved up to 6:30 pm with racing to follow. The Musco Lighting Fall Challenge on Friday and Saturday, October 14th and 15th will bring the 2022 racing season to a close in Oskaloosa.