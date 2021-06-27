Mural Pays Homage To Oskaloosa’s Music History

Oskaloosa. Iowa – The downtown in Oskaloosa has seen some changes in the past few years. Facades have been updated, and alleys turned into gathering places.

Other changes have come in the form of art. The sculpture tour and now murals to help brighten and tell the story of Oskaloosa have begun to appear in the downtown area.

The art updates have happened due to the work of FACE (Fine Arts and Cultural Events) of Mahaska County.

The most recent addition has been painted in the north alley by muralist Michael Ferrarell from Chicago, who was selected for the project through a competitive process.

Lyle and Becky Siefering own the building, located at 113 High Ave East, that is now the home of the newest mural. The funding for the mural was made possible through the George Daily Family Trust.

This marks the third year that murals have helped to brighten the downtown.

In 2019, funding from the Golden Goose Club helped make murals at the art center, the sculpture workshop and west windows at the former Oskaloosa Herald building locations possible. Matt and Sarah Kargol painted those murals.

Last year, Brant Bollman added his talents to murals, including the alley next to Hunters with a trolley scene. Bollman also created the John F. Lacey mural that can be seen on South Market. The funding for those came through funding provided by the Mahaska County Community Foundation.

Ferrarell submitted a proposal for the mural in his style, and after some editing, he was chosen as the artist.

Names like Barnhouse, and Virginia and Frederick Knight Logan, the Oskaloosa Municipal Band, were some of the backbones of the mural.

Color cues from the bandstand mosaics were used, while historical items like a pickaxe and William Penn pennant and a bottle from Mahaska Bottling help tie together the business and cultural roots of the community.

Other images like the ear of corn nod towards the annual Sweet Corn Serenade, which helps bring many of Oskaloosa elements together in one event.

Hopefully, we can come back,” said Ferrarell as he looked over the mural for a final time.