Montezuma Man Killed Near New Sharon

New Sharon, Iowa – A two-vehicle accident has cost the life of a Montezuma, Iowa man on January 31st, 2020.

Responders were called to the accident scene south of New Sharon along Highway 63 at 5:25 pm.

A 2002 Chevrolet Impala was driving north on Highway 63 by 61-year-old James McIlrath, of Montezuma.

A 2004 Honda driven by 28-year-old Danith VanFleet of New Sharon, was going south.

According to the Iowa State Patrol accident report, the Honda van driven by VanFleet crossed the centerline, striking the Chevrolet driven by McIlrath head-on.

VanFleet’s Honda came to rest in the southbound lane of traffic facing north, while McIlrath Chevrolet came to rest facing east in the east ditch.

McIlrath was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unknown at this time if McIlrath was wearing a seatbelt, and remains under investigation.

Mahaska Health transported VanFleet for medical attention.