Moeller Named Co-Field Athlete of the Year, Bvekerwa Collects Second ACOY

Oskaloosa–Two members of the Statesmen men’s track and field program were recognized after big performances at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship last weekend.

Justin Moeller (Sr., Keota, Iowa, Psychology) was named Co-Men’s Field Athlete of the Year, while Zuva Bvekerwa claimed the Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year laurel. Bvekerwa was named ACOY during the indoor as well.

In his first-ever attempt at the 10-event competition, Moeller won the decathlon with a school and meet record of 6,638 points. He was first in three separate events and scored over 700 points in five disciplines with a high of 823 points in the 100-meter dash.

Bvekerwa works directly with William Penn’s sprinters and jumpers who accounted for 51 of the team’s 67 points at the Championship. In addition to Moeller’s title, the Statesmen also won the 4×100-meter relay.

Niles Siefken of Grand View shared the Co-Field award with Moeller, while Carter Huyser of GVU was Track Athlete of the Year. Miradieu Joseph of Grand View won the Coach of the Year award.