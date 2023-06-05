Moeller, Lange Take May Player of the Month Awards

Oskaloosa–The William Penn University Athletics Booster Club has announced the recipients of the May Player of the Month laurels.

Senior track and field athlete Justin Moeller (Keota, Iowa, Psychology) earned the Male award, while sophomore golfer Olivia Lange (Buckeburg, Germany, Business Management) claimed the Female honor. The laurel is the first for both individuals.

Moeller’s month began with a league title at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship. In his first-ever attempt at the competition, he won the decathlon with a school and meet record of 6,638 points. He was the best athlete in three events and scored at least 700 points in five disciplines.

The senior then became an All-American (second time this year) by placing fourth at the NAIA National Championship in a new school record of 6,762 points. Moeller topped the field in the pole vault, had a top score of 812 points in the 110-meter hurdles, and eclipsed 700 points in seven events.

Lange placed sixth at the Heart Championship with a three-round score of 241 (86-76-79) to help the Statesmen to the conference crown. She tied for first in the field with 30 pars and tied for second in par-5 scoring (+4).

She then tied for 44th at NAIA Nationals with a score of 157 (80-77), missing the cut by only one stroke. The sophomore managed three birdies along with 18 pars at the event.