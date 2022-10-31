MILLIKIN PLACES FOURTH AT REGION CHAMPIONSHIP (MEN)

Fort Dodge, IA – Sophomore Brady Millikin (Hedrick, IA/Pekin) placed fourth overall at the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men’s Cross Country Region XI Championship on Sunday to lead Indian Hills to a third-place finish.

Millikin’s finish is the highest for a Warrior runner at the region championship since Marcus Graham placed second overall at the 2018 meet. Millikin crossed the finish line in a time of 25:51.76 at the Lakeside Golf Course and was the first non-Iowa Central Community College athlete to place at the meet.

“This was the first time we have had a male in the top five at our region meet since 2018” stated head coach Brent Ewing. “That speaks volumes about what Brady has accomplished this year. He’s a completely different runner than he was last season. I expect him to compete at a very high level in two weeks at nationals.”

Millikin averaged a 5:13 mile time in the 8k event on Sunday. The sophomore knocked off nearly a full minute from his time at the 2021 championship where he placed 16th overall.

Along with Millikin’s impressive showing, freshman Brody Lucas (Norwalk, IA/Norwalk) placed 32nd overall with a time of 28:44.54 followed by fellow freshman Logan Soedt (Eldridge, IA/North Scott) who clocked in with a time of 29:07.24, good enough for 37th overall.

Zach Wise (Packwood, IA/Pekin) finished in 41st place with a time of 29:27.51 and freshman Jacchaeus Taylor (Kansas City, MO/Raytown) rounded out the scoring with a time of 30:06.64, a 48th place showing.

Iowa Central took home the team title with 17 points after sweeping the top three spots on the podium. Iowa Western Community College placed second with 62 points followed by Indian Hills’ third-place finish with 127 points.

The Warriors will wrap up the 2022 campaign at the NJCAA National Championship in Tallahassee, FL on November 12.