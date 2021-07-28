Miller-Meeks DUMP Opioids Act Unanimously Passes the House, Heads to POTUS

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, July 27th, 2021, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ (IA-02) Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act passed the House of Representatives with a vote of 424-0. This bipartisan legislation would direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to ensure that certain medical facilities of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) have physical locations for the disposal of controlled substances medications.

“I am happy to see the DUMP Opioids Act pass the House today. This commonsense legislation will expand access to opioid disposal sites at VA facilities to all Americans,” said Miller-Meeks. “This is a simple change to existing law that will do a lot of good and help combat the ongoing opioid crisis. I appreciate the partnership of Sen. John Kennedy and Rep. David Trone in getting this legislation passed in both chambers and I look forward to seeing President Biden sign it into law.”