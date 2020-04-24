MidAmerican Energy Company donates $500,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts

DES MOINES, Iowa – (April 8, 2020) – MidAmerican Energy Company today announced its foundation will donate a half-million dollars to support local food insecurity relief and other COVID-19-related response efforts throughout the company’s service area.

The $500,000 MidAmerican Energy Foundation pledged to more than 30 organizations will fund local food banks, community foundations and United Way agencies addressing hunger and other urgent community needs.

“The pandemic has put strains on our customers, businesses and non-profits everywhere,” Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican Energy vice president, economic connections and integration, said. “We live in the communities we serve and are proud to not only provide the reliable electric and gas service that people need now more than ever, but to support the organizations that are on the frontline meeting other essential needs, such as food security and emotional well-being.”

The company is focusing its donations to support organizations that can rapidly respond to essential local needs. Funded organizations have demonstrated their wide-reach and ability to serve their regional populations.

MidAmerican Energy CARES

Through the MidAmerican Energy CARES effort, the company routinely assists nonprofits year-round in communities it serves. CARES stands for Community enhancement, Arts and culture, environmental Respect, Education/STEM, and Safety.

“We’re committed to helping our customers facing these unprecedented challenges,” Kunert said. “Nonprofits are really feeling a squeeze with increased demands from their communities, fundraising disruptions and challenges in getting help from volunteers due to health concerns. We believe this donation will provide real help to meet these very real needs.”

MidAmerican suspension of disconnections during crisis

To support customers experiencing financial stress during this crisis, last month MidAmerican temporarily suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment. The company is working with customers affected by COVID-19 to make sure they continue to receive the energy services they need during this time. MidAmerican encourages any customer facing hardship to call us at 888-427-5632.

