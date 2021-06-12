Michael Leroy McDonald

November 14, 1951 – March 10, 2020

What Cheer, Iowa | Age 68

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Due to the restrictions put in place by the Department of Public Health due to the COVID 19 Pandemic services were postponed. At this time the family has decided it is now time to celebrate the life of this kind and generous man.

Michael (Big Mike) McDonald, 68, of What Cheer, died Tuesday, March 10 at the Veterans Hospital in Iowa City. A celebration of life gathering will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the shop of Frank Pierce:

305 East Greene Street

Gibson Iowa 50104.

Interment will be held privately in the Sixteen Cemetery near Thornburg. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Michael Leroy McDonald was born in Iowa City, Iowa on November 14, 1951, the son of Oscar and Opal Jackson McDonald. He attended Tri-County High School and enlisted in the United States Navy on April 8, 1969. Michael served 1 year and 6 months on the USS Eldorado LCC-11 during the Vietnam Conflict.

After his honorable discharge Michael returned home and was united in marriage to Cheryl Kay Krebs on June 22, 1974 at the Hilltop Chapel in What Cheer.

Over the years Michael worked at Vermeer and Clow Valve Company. He also worked as a truck driver for Manatt’s’. Most of his working career he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Kaisers, Martin Marietta, and Doud Stone.

Michael enjoyed target shooting, camping, riding horses, good country music, whiskey coke, and above all doing most anything with his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his wife, Cheryl McDonald of What Cheer; a daughter, Carolyn (& Keith) Becker of What Cheer; a son, John McDonald of Guernsey; a brother in spirit, Frank (& Tammy) Pierce of Gibson; two brothers, Frank (& Sandy) McDonald of Barnes City and Richard McDonald of Porter, TX; four sisters: Betty Richburg of Parma, OH, Sue (& Joe) Durian of Oskaloosa, Alice Sherwood of Washington and Rose (& Robert) Pfannebecker of Webster; a sister-in-law, Erma McDonald of Mt. Pleasant. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Colton Rauch, Kaitlyn McDonald, Kylie Rauch and JJ McDonald.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Brian Michael McDonald and Michael Patrick McDonald; four brothers: James, Carl, Joe and Jerry McDonald; two brothers-in-law, Dane Richburg and Terry Sherwood; and a sister-in-law, Marie McDonald.