Michael Ladeas

April 27, 1972 – June 15, 2021

Knoxville, Iowa | Age 49

Michael Ladeas, 49, of Knoxville, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home in Knoxville. He was born April 27, 1972, in Oskaloosa the son of James Moore and Marlene McCartney.

Michael attended school in Sioux City. Following school he moved back to Oskaloosa.

Michael worked various places including, Clow Valve, Donna’s Café, and many construction companies. He also mowed lawns and shoveled snow.

He enjoyed working on cars and had a knack for fixing things. His family was everything to him.

He is survived by, Nancy McCartney, Michael McCartney, Debra McCartney, Vicki and Charles Jones, Jamie (& Jeremy) Kleine, and Jeramie (& Angie) Moore.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step father, Marlene and David Bunnell; his grandparents, Leroy and Donna McCartney; an aunt, an uncle and a cousin.

