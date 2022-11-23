Merry Little Downtown Christmas to be held in downtown Oskaloosa December 2

An Oskaloosa Main Street Press Release

On Saturday, December 2nd, stop in and visit downtown retailers to find unique gifts for those special people on your list and stop into the Christmas Shop inside Penn Central Mall to shop with the various vendors. Grab a bite to eat in any of the dining establishments within walking distance of City Square Park or venture out a bit to any of the local restaurants. Once you’ve found the best gifts around and filled your belly, bundle up and head downtown for fun and festivities during Merry Little Downtown Christmas – Friday, December 2 from 5:30-7:30 PM.

Break that cabin fever with a trip to downtown Oskaloosa for holiday fun and festivities. Visit City Square Park, get your photo taken with Santa & his reindeer, take a free horse-drawn wagon ride through downtown, and see all the holiday happenings and beautiful Christmas decorations under the glow of Painting with Lights.

Free will donations will be collected throughout the event with all proceeds supporting Painting with Lights, Oskaloosa’s holiday lighting display.

You can find out more by visiting the event page on Facebook.