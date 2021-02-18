Men’s Wrestling 50th Anniversary Team: #6-10

Oskaloosa–William Penn began sponsoring men’s wrestling as an intercollegiate sport in the 1970-1971 school year. Fifty years later, the program is still going strong with exceptional student-athletes adding to the history every campaign. To commemorate the 50th anniversary, the William Penn Athletic Communications department has constructed a list of the top 50 wrestlers of all-time.

The following grapplers are ranked from #6-10 on that list.

(#6) Eric Burgey (2011-2012)–National champion (2012), two-time All-American (also 5th)

(#7) Mike Burggraff (1977-1980)–Two-time All-American (6th, 8th), conference champion (NCAA Division III)

(#8) Abel Trujllo (2004-2007)–Four-time All-American (3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th), regional champion

(#9) Joe Robinson (2001-2004)–Three-time All-American (3rd, 4th, 5th), two-time regional champion

(#10) Scottie Bonds (2014-2015)–Two-time All-American (twice 3rd)

Congratulations to the aforementioned individuals!

Note: As with all recognition lists of this nature, they are not perfect and are subject to scrutiny. In the end, we just want to spotlight the incredible former student-athletes who represented the navy and gold.