Men’s Wrestling 50th Anniversary Team: #11-15

Oskaloosa–William Penn began sponsoring men’s wrestling as an intercollegiate sport in the 1970-1971 school year. Fifty years later, the program is still going strong with exceptional student-athletes adding to the history every campaign. To commemorate the 50th anniversary, the William Penn Athletic Communications department has constructed a list of the top 50 wrestlers of all-time.

The following grapplers are ranked from #11-15 on that list.

(#11) Ryan Guffey (2002-2005)–Two-time All-American (6th, 7th), regional champion, outstanding wrestler at regionals

(#12) Fidel Gonzalez (2002-2005)–Two-time All-American (5th, 7th) regional champion

(#13) Nate Stirgus (2006-2007)–Two-time All-American (6th ,7th)

(#14) Andy Davidson (1976-1979)–All-American (7th) (NCAA Division III)

(#15) Jordan Wall (2006-2008)–All-American (3rd), three-time regional champion

Congratulations to the aforementioned individuals!

Note: As with all recognition lists of this nature, they are not perfect and are subject to scrutiny. In the end, we just want to spotlight the incredible former student-athletes who represented the navy and gold.