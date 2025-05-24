Memorial Day Events Set for Monday in Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa will honor those who gave their lives in military service on Monday, May 26, with its annual Memorial Day observance. Activities will begin with the parade at 9:30 a.m.beginning at the American Legion Post, followed by the Memorial Day service at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Cemetery. The community is invited to attend a meal at the American Legion Post 34 immediately following the program.

The ceremony at Forrest Cemetery is organized by local veterans’ groups, including the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and typically includes:

Posting of the colors by an honor guard

A rifle salute and the playing of “Taps”

Reflections and readings by local veterans

The reading of the names of Mahaska County service members who passed away during the past calendar year.

Each year, dozens of volunteers assist in decorating the graves of veterans at Forrest Cemetery and throughout the county, ensuring their service is remembered.

Memorial Day: A National Tradition of Remembrance

Memorial Day, first known as Decoration Day, began in the years after the Civil War. The first large-scale observance took place on May 30, 1868, at Arlington National Cemetery, where flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers. After World War I, the day’s purpose expanded to honor American military personnel who died in all wars.

In 1971, Memorial Day became a federal holiday and was set to be observed on the last Monday in May, creating a long weekend and encouraging national participation in acts of remembrance.