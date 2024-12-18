McKinley, Keomah lakes among several slated for major restoration in 2025

by Cami Koons, Iowa Capital Dispatch

December 16, 2024

A report from the Lake Restoration Program with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources details the completion of several years-long restoration projects in 2024 and outlines major project plans in 2025.

The annual report is open to review and public comment through Dec. 18.

Michelle Balmer, who works with the program, said the lake restoration projects involve community partners, watershed studies and various forms of construction to “protect that lake for the next generation of users.”

“We see this as being not only important for environmental protection, but also it’s a service that all you Iowans get to utilize,” Balmer said. “We want to make sure they have quality places to go recreating.”

Since the program was established by the Legislature in 2006, it has removed 5 million cubic yards of excess sediment from lakes, enhanced 14,000 acres of wetlands and shallow lakes and has made use of $167 million in funding from the state to improve 72 lakes across the state.

The Lake Restoration Program with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has worked to improve 72 lakes in 54 Iowa counties. (Map courtesy of Iowa DNR)

2024 major project completions

The report highlights four major projects the department considers completed or nearly completed from 2024. Major restorations were completed at Casey Lake in Black Hawk County, Silver Lake in Dickinson County, Three Mile Lake in Union County and a shallow lake and wetland project at West Swan Lake in Emmet County.

The four projects represent $9.6 million in state allocated funds, federal grants and local partnerships.

According to the report, restoration at these lakes included the construction and restoration of sediment and nutrient control ponds, shoreline work, improvements to surrounding tinder, sediment removal or fish habitat work, among other strategies.

Balmer said each project is different, but the Three Mile Lake project, for example, represents about seven years of work from initial watershed and community studies, to building new fish habitat and now waiting for the water to fill back up.

“We often spend a year or two learning more about the lake … trying to understand what the issues are, why water quality is being negatively impacted,” Balmer said. “And then, what strategies can we try and employ that’ll help improve water quality, update infrastructure, improve habitat for aquatic life and provide better recreational opportunities.”

Balmer said at Three Mile Lake, the department was able to create two in-lake silt basins, which she described as berms that help to slow water down and allow the sediment to drop out before the water enters the lake.

Other practices like basins or terraces on state-owned land upstream help to keep sediment from washing into the lake.

Balmer said Three Mile lake is an important fishing destination for many Iowans and visitors to the state, and the lake also serves as a drinking water reservoir which were “important implications” for improving water quality at the lake.

In-lake silt basins help stop excess sediment from entering a lake. (Photo contributed by Iowa DNR )

Major projects slated for fiscal year 2025-2026

Balmer said like the other projects, those highlighted for the upcoming fiscal year have been in the works for several years, but are qualified as a major project this year due to large investments toward the restorations.

McKinley Lake in Union County will have an estimated $3.58 million project to remove excess sediment, restore shoreline, add park amenities, upgrade parts of the dam and build an upstream wetland. The project is a 50-50 cost share between the Lake Restoration Program funds and the City of Creston.

Balmer said the department tries to couple restoration projects with other planned projects to make the most out of times when the campgrounds, roads or parks are closed.

Green Valley Lake and Prairie Rose Lake will undergo alum treatments in the spring to improve water quality by inactivating excess phosphorous in the water. This project is an estimated $1.7 million.

Diamond Lake in Poweshiek County is slated to have $455,000 in improvements to sediment control ponds and streambank erosion control.

The biggest investment will be at Lake Keomah in Mahaska County, which is scheduled to have shoreline stabilization, sediment removal, boat ramp improvements and upgraded dam and spillway components. According to the report, the project is estimated to cost $4.3 million.

“Most of our lakes in the state are man made,” Balmer said. “That means there’s a dam that’s impounding water, essentially, and just like your house or any other major thing, there’s maintenance needed.”

Balmer said the Lake Keomah project has been in the works about 10 years. Past efforts have included improvements to surrounding timber and collaboration with homeowners along the lake. According to the report, the projects at Lake Keomah are estimated to wrap up between fiscal year 2027 and 2029.

The rest of the report details projects that are in earlier phases of planning, explains the department’s project selection process and further breaks down funding and project costs.

Balmer said Iowans can reach out to her with questions or comments on the report through Dec. 18.

