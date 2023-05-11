May 2023 Bandstand Flag Notice

Bobby Dean Adams

April 18, 1929 – January 5, 2019

Korean War

Naval Reserves and U.S.Navy

Bob was a 1946 graduate of New Virginia High School. He joined the Naval Reserves in 1947 and, during this time, also worked at Solar Aircraft in Des Moines as a quality control engineer. In 1951, Bob was called to active duty in the Korean War and served eight years.

After his discharge, he returned to Solar Aircraft and worked there until the plant closed in 1959. Living in Indianola at the time, Bob went to work as an agent for Warren County Farm Bureau Insurance. In 1960, he was promoted and transferred to Mahaska County to manage the agency in Oskaloosa. He remained with the company for three years and, in 1963, bought the Gamble’s Store in Oskaloosa. Bob owned and operated Gambles until 1981.