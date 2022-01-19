Master Gardener Annual Celebration held

Mahaska County Master Gardeners held their annual Celebration of their activities in 2021 on January 11, 2022. A wonderful potluck was enjoyed by many members and their spouses/guests.

After completing initial training, members perform 40 hours of volunteer service. They officially welcomed one new intern who completed initial training in fall of 2021. Two interns from 2020 have completed more than 40 hours of volunteer service and are full Master Gardeners.

To remain an active member, they perform 20 hours of volunteer service and attend 10 hours of continuing education annually. Seven members preformed more than 25 hours of volunteer service in 2021, and four preformed more than 50 hours of volunteer service. Three members completed more than 15 hours of continuing education in 2021.

One member reached the 10 year mark and one the 15 year mark as Master Gardeners.

In 2021, as a group, they performed and recorded over 564 hours of volunteer service and attended 172 hours of continuing education. As part of their volunteer service, the Mahaska County Master Gardeners offered 20 hours of horticulture education to Mahaska County. This is in addition to the hosted webinars.

Mahaska County Master Gardeners are celebrating their eighteenth year. The local program organized after the county held their first training in 2003. The educational volunteer program, sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, provides current, research based, home horticulture information and education to the citizens of Iowa through programs and projects. Master Gardeners receive horticulture training, and volunteer to promote a mission of education and service. The program is open to anyone 18 or older with an interest in gardening and a willingness to use their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to make a positive impact on their local community.

More information about this and other horticulture events can be found at the Mahaska County Extension Office; 212 North I Street; Oskaloosa Phone 641-673-5841; and www.extension.iastate.edu/mahaska/yardgarden.htm.