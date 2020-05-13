Mary Amelia Koser

Mary Amelia Koser

December 09, 1930 – May 12, 2020

Grinnell (Montezuma), Iowa | Age 89

Mary Koser, 89 of Grinnell and formerly of Montezuma passed away Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell. Mary Amelia Koser, the daughter of Paul and Myrtle (Duncomb) Lesko, was born on December 9, 1930 near Marshalltown, Iowa.

Mary attended school through the 8th grade in Malcom.

Mary was united in marriage to Fred Koser and they later divorced.

Mary lived in Indiana and worked for Daylight Movie Production in Warsaw, Indiana for over 20 years. She moved back to Montezuma in 1973 and then worked at Victor Plastics near Victor.

She was very artistic and loved to paint and in her later years, while in the nursing home, she enjoyed doing adult coloring books. She also liked animals and had a very large collection ceramic pigs. She was a member of the Jackson Church of Christ in Montezuma.

Mary is survived by her brother, Frank Montei of Tinley Park, IL; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, George Lesko.

Mary’s family would like to extend a huge thank you the nurses and the rest of the staff at St. Francis Manor for the wonderful care Mary and the rest of the residence have and are receiving during this very difficult time.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.

Burial will be held in the Ivy Hill Cemetery in Malcom.

Due to the restrictions put in place by the Department of Public Health because of the COVID 19 Pandemic, no visitation is planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis Manor.