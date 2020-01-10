Martha F Vander Meyden

Martha F Vander Meyden

August 15, 1934 – January 9, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 85

Martha Vander Meyden, 85, of Oskaloosa, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Northern Mahaska Specialty Care in Oskaloosa. She was born August 15, 1934, at her parents’ farmhouse near Peoria, Iowa, the daughter of John and Golda (Tysseling) Pothoven.

Martha attended the Peoria Christian Grade School. On January 3, 1956, she was united in marriage to William A. Vander Meyden in Peoria, Iowa. To this union six children were born, Sandra, Carol, Diane, Nancy, Bruce and Brian.

After her marriage, Martha stayed home to care for her home and family. She helped Bill on the farm and always had a large garden. Martha also spent some years caring for the elderly in their homes, lastly, she worked at Kids Korner in University Park.

Martha was a member of the Bethel Christian Reformed Church, where she was active with Bethel Bible Hour and various other activities. She was a 50 plus year member of The Harrison Homemakers Neighborhood Club. She was also active with the Willing Workers at The Oskaloosa Christian School.

Martha enjoyed shopping, camping, sewing, crocheting, her flower garden, cooking and taking care of her grandchildren. She enjoyed being out and about, Martha especially looked forward to road trips with Bill to see Southern Gospel Concerts. She delighted in spending time with her family, she always looked forward to a family member or friend stopping by to visit.

Martha’s family includes her husband of 64 years, William A. Vander Meyden of Oskaloosa; her children: Sandra (& Jerry) Hughes of Oskaloosa, the late Carol Hoksbergen, (her husband) Dean Hoksbergen of Oskaloosa, Diane Boot of Lake worth, Florida, Nancy (& John) Graham of Oskaloosa, Bruce (& Michelle) Vander Meyden of Oskaloosa and Brian Vander Meyden of Brooklyn, New York; 9 grandchildren: Chad (& Tonya) Boender, Eric (& Michelle) Boender, Matthew (& Rebecca) Hoksbergen, Doug (& Christy) Hoksbergen, Michelle (& Richard) Morris, Jason (& Brooke) Boot, Maggie (& Ben) Herbst, Mallory Vander Meyden, and Jay Vander Meyden; 15 great grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Ozinga of Pella; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Carol Hoksbergen; 3 brothers: Harold J. (in infancy), Lester, and Harold Pothoven; and a sister, Freda Bokhoven.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 am in the Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Oskaloosa with Pastor Doug Van Der Pol officiating.

A family prayer service will be at 10:15 Thursday morning in the fellowship hall of the church.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery near Leighton. Bates Funeral Chapel in in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, January 15, 2020 after 12:00 noon in the Bethel Christian Reformed Church and the family will be at the church from 4 – 7 Wednesday evening to greet friends and family.

Memorials may be made to the MHP Hospice Serenity House or Oskaloosa Christian Grade School.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Martha F Vander Meyden please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.