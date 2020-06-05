Mark Allen Dempster

Mark Allen Dempster

February 18, 1952 – June 4, 2020

West Des Moines (Oskaloosa), Iowa | Age 68

Mark Allen Dempster, 68, of West Des Moines and formerly of Oskaloosa passed away June 4, 2020 at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa after a short bout with cancer. Mark was born Monday, February 18, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan the son of Robert G. and Delores Freeman Dempster.

Mark attended Redford High School in Detroit, Michigan.

He worked as a route salesman in the Detroit area 1971-1979. He then moved to Denver and lived there from 1980-1990 where he worked various jobs including home delivery milkman, and household mover. In 1991 he moved to Iowa and lived there for the remainder of his life, enjoying nearly 30 years of sobriety. He moved to Oskaloosa in 1991 where he attended William Penn College and received a bachelor’s degree in Art in 1996.

Mark was an active member of AA, a talented artist and a fan of the Detroit Red Wings, Tigers and Lions, win or lose. In 1998 he became best friend and companion with Nancy Jones of Oskaloosa with whom he shared a home until his death.

He is survived by his four children: Rachelle and Suzanne Dempster of Detroit, Michigan, Marc and Errol Dempster of California; a granddaughter, Sydney Dauter of Wyandotte, Michigan; one brother, Robert (& Caroline) Dempster of Detroit Michigan; and three sisters: Rebecca (& Dave) Heckman of Montour, Iowa; Diane Dempster of Melcher, Iowa; and Linda Dempster of Knoxville, Iowa; many nieces and nephews, including Linda Lou Kinnaman of Tama and Regina Johns of Montour.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Graveside services will be held at Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Sue Irving Officiating.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

The graveside service will be live streamed at the funeral home’s YouTube Channel for those wishing to support the family from a distance. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mark Allen Dempster please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.