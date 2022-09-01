Marilyn Charlene Van Wyk

January 19, 1937 – August 31, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 85

Marilyn Charlene Van Wyk of Oskaloosa went home to Jesus on August 31, 2022, at the age of 85 at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Marilyn was born to Bert and Jennie DeJong Slings near Leighton, Iowa, on January 19, 1937.

Marilyn talked about walking from the family farm east of Beacon to attend grade school there. She later attended Oskaloosa Christian Grade School.

Her gift of sewing will long be remembered by us all.

Marilyn spent her life providing childcare in her home. We don't know how many children she cared for over the years, but it was her life-long joy to raise her children and positively influence other children's lives.

Marilyn married Carroll Van Wyk in 1955. They lived north of Sully and in Killduff, Iowa, until 1960, when they moved to Oskaloosa. To this union, three children were born Kevin (Peggy) Van Wyk, Kerwin (Antoinette) Van Wyk, and Kenric (Carol) Van Wyk. She was also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them all. If you were cared for by Marilyn, please send a card to Kerwin Van Wyk at 2228 Lynndana Ln Oskaloosa, IA 52577.

Marilyn and Carroll were members of Bethel Christian Reformed Church for many years until late in life when they worshiped at the Good News Chapel. Marilyn loved singing the old hymns of the church and loved spreading the Good News whenever possible. Marilyn’s connection to the Good News Chapel spanned many years as she was active in the church, helping with Bible and Sunday School as long ago as the 1960s. In her later years, she had been active in Lady’s Bible Class before declining health intervened.

The Iowa State Fair was by far one of Marilyn’s favorite events of the year. She enjoyed camping there for many years and especially attending the daily Hymn Sings and the Sunday church services in Pioneer Hall. Thursday Night Music on the Oskaloosa square was also something not to be missed and she enjoyed getting out and spending time with friends. Marilyn was also an avid bargain-hunter, a generous gift giver, and the keeper of her secret and legendary pumpkin pie recipe.

She is survived by sons: Kevin (& Peggy) Van Wyk and Kerwin (& Antoinette) Van Wyk; 6 grandchildren: Jennifer (Adam), Kristin (Kristian), Brittney, Brett (Stacie), Brandy (Wade), and Caleb; 5 great-grandchildren: Bennett, Carolyn, Holland, Mika, and Stacia; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Hubert, Art, Minnie, Edna, and Jenella; her husband, Carroll on October 13, 1992; her son, Kenric on January 29, 2017; and her grandson, Benjamin on June 5, 2005.

Funeral services for Marilyn will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, with Pastor Alvern Boetsma officiating.

A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 in the fellowship hall.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery near Leighton.

Visitation will begin at noon on Monday at Langkamp Funeral Chapel; the family will greet visitors from 4-6 p.m.

Memorials can be made to The Good News Chapel.