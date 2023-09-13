Mahaska Mixer set for October 5

Studio Osky at 212 North Market Street in Oskaloosa invites you to attend the next Mahaska Mixer co-hosted by the Mahaska Chamber Diplomats on Thursday October 5. Studio Osky is an art collective and gallery featuring art exhibits, artist receptions, open mic nights and more. Plan to attend the grand opening ribbon cutting at 4:30 pm with the Mahaska Mixer continuing until 6:30 pm. Enjoy art displays, refreshments, door prizes and mingling with other Chamber Members, friends and family. For more information call Studio Osky at 641.672.4444 or the Chamber at 641.672.2591.