Mahaska Health Promotes Men’s Health with 4th Annual Tractor Ride Celebration

June 27th, 2023 – OSKALOOSA, IA

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Mahaska Health celebrated Men’s Health Month on Saturday, June 24th, 2023, with its 4th annual tractor ride at the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds. The event featured a range of complimentary health screenings and educational opportunities by Mahaska Health Physicians, Providers, and care teams, including cholesterol checks, blood pressure assessments, blood sugar tests, and sleep assessments in addition to the Tractor Ride around Oskaloosa.

Over 60 community members participated in the Tractor Ride and screenings. Attendees enjoyed the opportunity to showcase their tractors, reconnect with friends and neighbors, and learn about important health topics.

“We were thrilled with the turnout for this year’s tractor ride event,” shared Eric Miller, DO, Mahaska Heath Primary Care Physician, and Accountable Care Medical Director. “Every year, we look forward to connecting with our community and offering vital screenings that promote overall health and well-being.”

“By creating a platform that blends tradition, community, and health education, we work to empower individuals to make informed choices about their health,” shared Dr. Miller. “We would like to thank the Southern Iowa Fair Board for supporting the event, Mahaska County CERT for providing the tractor ride escort, and the Mahaska County Cattleman’s Association for the delicious lunch available for all attendees following the tractor ride.”

Mahaska Health is committed to promoting men’s health and inspiring men to prioritize their well-being. The annual tractor ride is just one of Mahaska Health’s initiatives to achieve this goal. Next year’s Men’s Health Screening event and Tractor Ride is planned for Saturday, June 22nd, 2024. For more information about Mahaska Health and ongoing efforts to enhance community well-being, please visit mahaskahealth.org.