Mahaska Health Hosts ‘Baby Fair’ to Offer Maternity Care Resources

Mahaska Health, Iowa Center of Excellence Maternity Care and Birthing Center, is hosting the third annual ‘Baby Fair,’ to offer free maternity care resources to the community. The event is open to the public and current patients. The fair will take place at the Mahaska Health main campus through door #4 on Saturday, April 13th from 9 am – 12 pm.

Guests will have an opportunity to meet Mahaska Health’s expert OB-GYN physicians, Dr. Taylar Swarts Summers and Dr. Garth Summers, Pediatric specialist, Dr. Holly Van de Voort, Family Practice & OB Physicians, and the Maternity & Birthing Center Care Team. Mahaska Health will offer free consultations from a lactation specialist, mini massage therapy sessions, educational materials, and giveaways. Guests will receive a tour of Mahaska Health’s state-of-the-art birthing center and meet their professional newborn photographer. Refreshments will be provided.

“This is an opportunity for expectant mothers or women interested in becoming pregnant to ask questions, meet our providers, and learn about various parts of pregnancy in a less intimidating environment, out of the office,” shared Dr. Taylar Swartz Summers. “It’s also a great opportunity for women to learn about Mahaska Health as a Center of Excellence and see the positive effects of the team working diligently to make it the best possible experience for people to have their babies.”

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. To learn more or sign up for the event, call the Mahaska Health Maternity Care Team at 641.672.3360 or visit the website at mahaskahealth.org/baby-fair.