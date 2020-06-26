Mahaska Health Foundation’s Run in the Sun 9.5 Goes Virtual

A Mahaska Health Press Release

Lace-up those tennis shoes and get stretching- it’s time for Mahaska Health Foundation’s Annual Run in the Sun!

Due to this year’s unique circumstances, Mahaska Health Foundation has adapted quickly and will make the 2020 run unlike any other. This year would have been Run in the Sun’s 10th annual year of fundraising for the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House, but the current health climate won’t take that special anniversary away. Instead, 2020 will be Run in the Sun 9.5, virtual edition.

“Everyone wins with the Virtual Run in the Sun 9.5,” says Amber Coffey, Mahaska Health Board Member. “The Hospice Serenity House is the ultimate winner, as these funds are used to support our healthcare mission. The great thing about still hosting the run, even if it is virtual, is that athletes get to use their talents, record their time, and make a positive impact on the community and Mahaska Health Foundation.”

All are welcome to join in this year’s Run in the Sun by completing the 5K virtually – solo or with a few friends. Because the race will not be held at one specific location, each runner will have from Saturday, July 25th through Sunday, August 2nd, to complete the 5K. In order to participate in this virtual event, all runners must register using the Virtual Run in the Sun website: https://runsignup.com/runinthesun. There is a $20 race fee along with a $2.50 sign-up fee. After July 17th, 2020, at 11:59 PM, the race fee will increase to $30.

“We wish that this years’ run could take place in person, but we thank and appreciate everyone who is helping to make the event possible and everyone who will participate in the Virtual Run in the Sun 9.5,” shared Mahaska Health Foundation Director, Ann Frost. “This year’s event is most certainly different, but that doesn’t mean we cannot support one of Mahaska Health Foundation’s favorite community events.”