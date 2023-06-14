Mahaska Health Facilities Team and Randy Glandon Honored with Excellence Awards

June 9, 2023

OSKALOOSA, IA.

Mahaska Health is delighted to announce the Facilities Team and Randy Glandon, Maintenance Supervisor, have been recognized and honored with esteemed awards for their exceptional contributions.

The Facilities Team was awarded the Mahaska Health Team Achievement Award in acknowledgment of its dedication to providing excellent service to the organization. The team was praised for their commitment to quality, willingness to go above and beyond, and positive mindset.

“We have a great team of dedicated individuals who are committed to providing excellent service to our organization,” shared Adam Davis, Facilities Director, Mahaska Health. “The Facilities Team is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that all our facilities are safe and well-maintained for our care teams and our patients. We are very grateful for their hard work and dedication.”

Randy Glandon was awarded the Mahaska Health Award of Excellence for his outstanding performance as Maintenance Supervisor. Glandon was praised for his leadership, commitment to safety, and his willingness to help others.

“Randy is so caring,” said his nominator. “No matter the time or day, he is always willing to talk you through a situation or come in and lend a hand. We are very thankful for his hard work and dedication.”

The Mahaska Health Awards serve as a platform to recognize and celebrate the exceptional contributions of full-time and part-time employees, as well as teams, at Mahaska Health. Patients, visitors, and fellow team members have the opportunity to nominate individuals or teams demonstrating extraordinary performance.

To nominate a deserving Mahaska Health team or team member or for more information about the awards program, please visit mahaskahealth.org/award-of-excellence or

mahaskahealth.org/team-award-of-excellence.

Pictured: The Mahaska Health Facilities Team, and Randy Glandon, Mahaska Health Maintenance Supervisor, presented with the Team Achievement Award and Award of Excellence by members of the Mahaska Health Executive Team.