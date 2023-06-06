Mahaska Health Announces Kelli Kindley, RN as May 2023 DAISY Award Honoree

June 2nd, 2023

OSKALOOSA, IA.

Oskaloosa, IA (June 2, 2023) – Mahaska Health is proud to announce Kelli Kindley, Registered Nurse, as the May 2023 DAISY Award Honoree. The DAISY Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day.

Kelli is a dedicated, caring, and compassionate Birthing Center nurse at Mahaska Health. She is known for her ability to put patients and their families at ease, even in stressful situations. She is also highly knowledgeable and skilled in her field, and she is always willing to go the extra mile to provide her patients with the best possible care.

Her award nominee was particularly touched by Kelli’s care. She shared, “Kelli had all the answers to the questions we did not even think to ask. She explained every process to us in great detail and went the extra step to make sure we understood everything and felt comfortable. Every hospital in the world deserves to have a Kelli Kindley. She is truly a one-of-a-kind person, and we will always be so grateful to have met and had by our sides through this experience.”

Erica Strunk, RN, Mahaska Health Birthing Center Director shared: “Kelli is a wonderful asset to Mahaska Health and to the community. She is a shining example of what it means to be a compassionate and caring nurse. We are so proud to have her on our team.”

The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died of complications from an autoimmune disease in 1999. The Barnes family was so impressed by the care Patrick received from his nurses that they wanted to find a way to honor the dedication and compassion of nurses everywhere. The DAISY Award is now given to nurses in hospitals and other healthcare organizations around the world.

If you have been touched by the care of a nurse at Mahaska Health, please consider nominating them for the DAISY Award. Nomination forms are available online at www.mahaskahealth.org/daisy.

Thank you to Kelli Kindley and all of the nurses at Mahaska Health for their dedication and commitment to providing excellent care for our patients.