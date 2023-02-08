Mahaska Health Announces 2023 Great Iowa Nurse Recognition

January 30th, 2023, OSKALOOSA, IA

Mahaska Health would like to Congratulate Amy Fernandez, RN, MSN, for being honored as a Great Iowa Nurse! Amy serves as the Executive Director of Clinics at Mahaska Health and continually goes above and beyond to be a team player and demonstrates leadership. Amy was recognized in part for; “Amy has compassion and empathy for others. Her background as an emergency medicine and outpatient services nurse brings a wealth of experience to her role. Amy succeeds in whatever she chooses to do. She is motivated, humble, and such an important asset to us in coordinating our outpatient services, mentoring our leaders, serving others, and bettering those around her while positively affecting patient care every day.”The Great Iowa Nurses Award seeks to recognize Iowa nurses who routinely go above and beyond every day and take that extra step to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients. Seventy-eight Iowa nurses were recognized in 2023 as Great Iowa Nurses. At Mahaska Health we are grateful to have many Great Iowa Nurses on our Care Teams serving our community every day.

Nominations for the honor are reviewed by a committee of individuals from a variety of healthcare organizations across Iowa. Great Iowa Nurses are chosen based on demonstrated service to patients, leadership, and mentoring or serving as a role model. A virtual ceremony featuring videos from award recipients will be held on a date to be announced.

If you are interested in nominating a nurse for recognition in 2024, volunteering for the selection committee, or donating to the program, please visit greatiowanurses.org. For more information, contact the Great Iowa Nurses program at greatiowanurses@gmail.com